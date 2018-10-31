LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An assistant chief with the Los Angeles Police Department who last week announced he is retiring is accused of having inappropriate sexual relationships with officers in his command.

Assistant Chief Jorge Villegas, a 29-year veteran of the department, is under investigation by LAPD Internal Affairs, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.

IA began the investigation earlier this month, anonymous law enforcement officials told the Times.

The exact details and veracity of allegations were not immediately known. It’s also unclear if Villegas’ retirement announcement was due to the investigation.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore declined to comment.

According to his department biography, Villegas overseas the LAPD Office of Administrative Services, where he manages the LAPD’s $1.6 billion budget. He previously ran the Office of Operations, where he helped update the department’s use of force policy last year.

This comes after LAPD dealt with a major scandal with its cadet program last year which led to the arrest of one officer and seven juvenile cadets.

