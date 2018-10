GRAND TERRACE (CBSLA) – Slow and steady wins the race.

A 200-pound tortoise was discovered trekking through a neighborhood in the city of Grand Terrace Tuesday afternoon.

The tortoise was caught by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies, who said they would return it to its owner, sheriff’s Lt. Doug Wolfe wrote on Twitter.

There was no immediate word on who owned the reptile or how it may have escaped.