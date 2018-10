LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police and firefighters Wednesday worked to bring down a costumed man threatening to jump from a 170 Freeway overpass in the North Hollywood area.

Firefighters responded around 9 a.m. to southbound 170 Freeway overpass at Whitsett Avenue to assist police, according to an LAFD spokesperson.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.