WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — A man police say was the shooter in a deadly carjacking in Woodland Hills has been captured in Germany.

Dexterkane Justice James, 22, was killed in a carjacking last Tuesday night in Woodland Hills. Sohrob Morshedi, also 22, was identified by police as the suspect the following day.

Police say Morshedi abandoned the carjacked vehicle several blocks away and escaped into Mexico, where he caught a plane to Munich, Germany on Friday.

But he didn’t get far enough. German authorities detained Morshedi on a murder warrant as he exited the plane.

LAPD homicide detectives are working with the LA County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI and Germany authorities to extradite Morshedi back to Los Angeles.