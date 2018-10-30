WESTWOOD (CBSLA) — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who has been terrorizing a neighborhood off the UCLA campus in tony Westwood by touching himself in front women. They’ve released a composite sketch of the man some students believe is becoming more brazen with every incident.

The man has been spotted touching himself at least four times since August 30. The last incident occurred on October 23. Police said he has been seen masturbating inside different vehicles after asking to speak to women. He has been seen around Midvale Avenue and Strathmore Drive, an area teeming with students.

“If he’s already doing that, he would probably go off and do something else,” one female student told CBS2 News. “With what I’ve experienced, this has been a pretty nice area. You know, it’s right next to a college, so I would hope it’s safe. I’ve felt safe so far.”

“I work night shift sometimes, so it can feel especially scary,” said nurse Jessica Fernandez. “Anything like that is surprising, even in a college, especially in a college area.”

The suspect is described as a black male, 20-35 years old, bald or with short hair, no facial hair, and wearing a t-shirt and sweatpants or sweatshorts.

Campus police urge students to walk in groups at night. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the UCLA Police Dept. at (310)825-1491.