LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Angelenos who ride Uber for their daily commutes have a new option to save a few bucks.

The ride-sharing company on Tuesday launched its new Ride Pass monthly subscription service for Los Angeles and four other cities — Austin, Orlando, Denver and Miami.

For a monthly fee of $24.99 in LA ($14.99 in the other cities) rider can lock in a flat rate for all rides taken with UberX and UberPool.

Uber said that Ride Pass could save riders up to 15 percent on their overall monthly travel expenses.

“Ride Pass is designed to take the guesswork out of riding so you can confidently plan your day with Uber without any unwelcome surprises,” Dan Bilen, Uber product manager, wrote in blog post.

Lyft also recently launched a monthly subscription plan. Lyft’s “All-Access Plan” for $299 a month get 30 rides costing up to $15 each.