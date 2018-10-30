SANTA MONICA (CBSLA/CNN) – Sylvester Stallone won’t face sex-crime charges for an alleged incident decades ago in Southern California.

A woman filed a report in November 2017 with the Santa Monica Police Department claiming the actor had sexually assaulted her in 1987 and 1990.

Prosecutors said Tuesday there wasn’t enough evidence to charge the star.

Stallone’s attorney, Martin Singer, said the actor had a consensual dating relationship with the woman, but denies the assault allegations. Police didn’t say anything about the nature of the allegation against Stallone.

“It’s not appropriate to try to ruin someone by doing this,” Singer said in June.

The case was reviewed by a Los Angeles County task force that investigates possible sex crimes in the entertainment industry.

In 2016, California ended the statute of limitations on some sex crimes, including rape, forcible sodomy and molestation of a child. But the revised law applies only to crimes committed after January 1, 2017, and offenses for which the statute of limitations had not expired by that date.

Stallone, 72, became a star after appearing in the Academy Award-winning “Rocky” in 1976. He continues to keep a busy acting schedule with sequels in the “Rocky,” “Rambo” and “Expendables” franchises in various stages of development.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.