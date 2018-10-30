SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) – A bomb squad was investigating an explosion Tuesday in a shipping container at the Port of Los Angeles.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blast, which was reported just before 6 p.m. in the 100 block of South Ferry Street, according to Amy Bastman of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Port of Los Angeles spokesman Phillip Sanfield said the explosion occurred at the Evergreen Shipping terminal, one of seven at the port.

The container, which was due to be exported, was believed to be one of eight to 10 containing scrap metal, Sanfield said.

SKY9’s Stu Mundel said the container was ripped apart. Investigators called the incident an “industrial accident,” according to Mundel.

A bomb squad was sent to check out the other containers to make sure there was no additional danger, according to Sanfield, who said over 100 people, including truckers, were evacuated from the terminal while the investigation was underway.

The rest of the port was fully operational, Sanfield said.

Foul play was not suspected, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez said.

An investigation is ongoing.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)