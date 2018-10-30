  • KCAL9

Manhattan Beach, Manhattan Beach Unified School District, Student Absences

MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — Parents of students planning a mid-school year family vacation have an extra expense to plan for – the “donation” for every day a student misses school.

The Manhattan Beach Unified School District asks parents for a $47 donation each time a student misses a school day that’s not due to illness, according to the Daily Breeze. The fee is to help offset the money the district loses for each student absence.

Public schools are funded based on attendance. The district’s daily attendance rate is high at 98 percent, the district’s Superintendent Mike Matthews told the Breeze, but it still loses $1 million a year for student absences.

Manhattan Beach Unified officials say the fee is voluntary, and parents are not required to pay.

