PASADENA (CBSLA) – A man has been detained in connection with a suspicious device at a U-Haul facility in Pasadena which forced evacuations for hours Monday night.

The 34-year-old Glendale man was taken into custody Tuesday, Pasadena police report. His name was not released. It’s unclear what charges he might face.

At 5:40 p.m., police were called regarding a suspicious package attached to a rental truck in the U-Haul facility parking lot in the 500 block of South Raymond Avenue.

Surrounding streets were closed and several nearby businesses, including KPCC Radio and the LAist website, were evacuated. Some residences and a homeless shelter were also evacuated.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad responded and used a robot to detonate the device at around 9 p.m., which was determined not to be explosive or dangerous.

“The device was about six-to-eight inches in length,” interim Pasadena Police Chief John Perez said. “It did look like a device to the bomb squad. There was some wiring, there was some taping, enough for them to decide that in fact it looked like a real device. It was an open device, just contained with the mechanics of what a device would look like and it was attached to the back of a vehicle.”

During the detonation, the northbound 110 Freeway at Fair Oaks Avenue was also closed as a precaution. Metro Gold Line train service was interrupted between Memorial Park Station and South Pasadena stations.

The Pasadena Fire Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also assisting with the investigation.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)