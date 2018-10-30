  • KCAL9On Air

OXNARD (CBSLA) – A homeless man broke onto the tarmac of the Oxnard Airport and then tried to steal a fuel truck before being captured Monday afternoon.

capture410 Homeless Man Steals Fuel Truck At Oxnard Airport

Joshua DeJesus. (Oxnard Police Department)

According to Oxnard police, at around 2:45 p.m., the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Joshua DeJesus jumped the airport fence, entered the tarmac and then jumped into a fuel truck, which had the keys in its ignition.

DeJesus then drove towards an exit gate, but was unable to get out of the airport grounds because he did not have a security key card, police said.

A witness detained him at the gate until officers arrived and took him into custody.

He was arrested on charges of felony auto theft.

