HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Devin Goda, “Come on down!”

The former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver has taken his talents from the gridiron to Hollywood as the newest model on “The Price Is Right.”

Goda signed as a free agent with the Ravens but retired after a hamstring injury sidelined him in 2013. That’s when the 29-year-old shifted gears toward modeling, which ultimately led to him being recruited by “The Price Is Right.”

He landed the role after nailing several auditions and moving to Los Angeles.

“I’m here now. It’s the best how things work out,” he said.

“Price” is in its 47th season – the longest-running television game show in history. Goda made his debut on the hit CBS daytime show on Oct. 22, joining host Drew Carey, announcer George Grey and fellow models Manuela Arbelaez, Amber Lancaster, James O’Halloran and Rachel Reynolds.

Goda recalled one of his first conversations with Carey, who asked if the former pro athlete goes to the gym.

“A couple of times a month,” he said with a laugh.

Carey must have had a look at Goda’s Instagram page, which is filled with fitness posts – including some boxing photos that resemble the model’s favorite movie, “Southpaw.”

Goda said though football was a different kind of challenge for him, modeling on “Price” isn’t a walk in the park.

“This isn’t as easy as everyone thinks. There’s a lot of stuff that goes on to make everything look so perfect,” he said.

Despite the intricacies, he’s fully embracing his role – with some advice from his counterparts.

“You’ve got to be happy, especially for this job. You have to show your excitement, because other people are going to thrive off that. And it’s ultimately going to look good on T.V. if you do that,” Goda said.

When CBSLA caught up with Goda on Tuesday, he was pumping up the audience and cheering on contestants for the show’s Thanksgiving special. Without giving too much of next month’s episode away, Goda gave us a sneak peak behind the cameras.

Goda spends part of his time in New York City, which he said he favors over the City of Angeles. However, he does enjoy the beach, so his preference may change after spending more than just a few months in L.A.

Goda is an “East Coast boy” who grew up in Pittsburgh and graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2012. He finished second in his school’s history with 173 receptions and 2,259 receiving yards.

Catch Goda in “The Price Is Right’s” Halloween special, which airs Wednesday at 10 a.m. on CBS.