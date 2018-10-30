  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMblack-ish
    8:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 8PM
    9:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 9PM
    10:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 10PM
    10:45 PMSports Central
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11:00pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DUI, Fatal Hit And Run, San Gabriel

SAN GABRIEL (CBSLA) — A hit-and-run driver who allegedly killed a 22-month-old girl and her grandmother in San Gabriel has been arrested, and police said he has a history of driving under the influence.

Dennis Perez, 48, allegedly struck 59-year-old Meiyu Li and her granddaughter Paisley Chen with his pickup truck near intersection of Live Oak Street and Del Mar Avenue Friday night as Li pushed the child to a pre-Halloween party in a stroller.  Police received an anonymous tip about Perez, as a well as dash-cam and security video of his blue Chevy S-10 leaving the area.

Perez reportedly did not stop the vehicle until he turned onto Las Tunas and kept driving. He has been booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run. It is not clear if Perez was impaired at the time of the incident.

“I immediately saw how affected the officers were — not only the officers, notifying the next of kin,” said San Gabriel Police Capt. Fabian Valdez. Police confirmed Perez has more than three DUIs, but would not say if Perez had a valid drivers license.

dennis perez Police: Suspected Hit And Run Driver Who Killed 1 Year Old, Grandmother Has At Least 3 DUIs

Dennis Perez is suspected of killing Meiyu Li, 59, and her granddaughter 22-year-old Paisley Chen in a hit-and-run in San Gabriel on Oct. 26, 2018. (SOURCE: San Gabriel Police Dept.)

Sources told CBS2 News Perez has a drinking problem, a secret he revealed when he tried to hide his truck in his family’s backyard.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s