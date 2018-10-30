STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — We all know someone who does it: ruin a movie or book by telling you the ending. In frozen Antarctica, however, one guy took a bit too personal.

Russian scientific engineer Sergey Savitsky, 55, is accused of stabbing a welder at the Bellinghausen research center on King George island because “he was fed up with the man telling him the endings of books,” The Sun reported Tuesday.

The alleged victim Oleg Beloguzov reportedly gave up the endings of books Savitsky checked out of the station’s library. The 52-year-old was taken to a hospital in Chile where he was treated for a kitchen knife wound to the chest and heart but is expected to live. Savitsky was deported to Russia and arrested. He has since “expressed remorse over the attack in the station’s canteen,” according to The Sun.

It’s being called the first time someone has been charged with attempted murder on the continent. Alcohol is believed to have been involved in the altercation, news outlets report.