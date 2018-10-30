  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, North Hollywood, Shooting

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Police are searching Tuesday for the shooter who killed one person and wounded a second at a North Hollywood home.

The shooting near Victory Boulevard and Denny Avenue was reported at about 10 p.m. by neighbors who told police they heard several gunshots.

Arriving officers found one person dead inside the home, and a second outside. The wounded person had been shot in the stomach and was taken to a hospital.

Investigators remain on the scene.

A description of the shooter was not available.

