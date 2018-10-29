PASADENA (CBSLA) – Police were investigating reports of a suspicious package and vehicle at a U-haul facility in Pasadena Monday night.

Pasadena police responded to a call for a suspicious package around 5:45 p.m. at a U-haul parking lot in the 500 block of South Raymond Avenue. While police were investigating, officers found a suspicious vehicle nearby.

Several surrounding streets in the area were shut down and nearby businesses were evacuated.

SKY9’s Stu Mendel was over the scene, where a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad robot was near several trailers in the parking lot.

It is not yet clear why the package or vehicle were deemed suspicious.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.