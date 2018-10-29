RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – At least seven people were wounded in a shooting at a Riverside nightclub overnight Sunday.

At 12:04 a.m. Monday, Riverside police responded to reports of shots fired both inside and outside of the Sevilla Nightclub, located in the 3200 block of Mission Inn Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and found two people with gunshot wounds. Another five gunshot victims later checked themselves in to various area hospitals, police said.

According to the Riverside Fire Department, at least one of the victims was in critical condition. Two other people at the club suffered minor injuries from the stampede that ensued from the crowd following the shooting, but they were not hospitalized, the fire department said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately confirmed.

“People started falling to the ground, and I thought people were fighting or dancing at first,” one man told reporters. “And I turn around, and then people started shooting and then I ran behind the bar… I heard automatic gunshots, there was like 10 in a row.”

There was no word on whether any suspects or motive had been identified. Police did not confirm exactly how many suspects are being sought.

Anyone with information on the case should call detectives at 951-353-7130 or 951-353-7134.