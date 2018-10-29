DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Following several shows of solidarity with the victims of Saturday’s deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue over the weekend, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti held a candlelight vigil at City Hall to remember the dead and call for an end to the hatred and violence.

Garcetti told attendees Monday he is a Jew and an American as he stood in front of photos of the 11 congregants of the Tree of Life Synagogue who were killed by alleged gunman Robert Bowers, now in police custody. The victims ranged in age from 54 to 97.

“God, source of solace, grant healing to those who are in pain,” Rabbi Cantor Alison Wissot of Temple Judea in Tarzana told the gathering. “Grant them peace. Grant them the knowledge that they need not suffer alone. That the world stands in solidarity with them.”

The victims were brothers David and Cecil Rosenthal, 54 and 59, respectively; Richard Gottfried, 65; Jerry Rabinowitz, 66; Irving Younger, 69; Daniel Stein, 71, Joyce Fienberg, 75; Melvin Wax, 88; Bernice Simon, 84; Sylvan Simon, 86; and Rose Mallinger, 97.

The shooting is being called the deadliest attack on the Jewish people on U.S. soil.