LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Stafford Taylor’s hospital room is surrounded by the lives he has touched, from the pictures on the wall to the hands that hold on to every moment.

Taylor is a popular Malibu artist who was the victim of a violent crime this past 4th of July.

He had been hit over the head and robbed while he was walking to his car after an Independence Day party.

A security guard spotted Taylor half naked on the side of the highway, helped him get dressed and called the sheriff’s department.

Taylor’s family was told that a sheriff’s deputy arrived, put the Malibu artist in the patrol car and drove to a day-labor exchange center in Malibu. The deputy then dropped Taylor off, and drove away without calling for an ambulance.

“It’s clear that the deputy in this case thought that Stafford was homeless and thought it convenient to dump him,” said the Taylor family’s attorney, Arnoldo Cassillas.

Day laborers said they first saw Taylor slumped over a picnic table. He later collapsed on the ground nearby.

A 44-year-old undocumented worker told us she noticed Taylor appeared delirious.

She said his body was ice cold and he was shivering, but when she touched his forehead, he was burning up. She and two other workers decided to call 911, even though she could be putting herself at risk by staying with him until the ambulance and other first responders arrived.

[Reporter: You were more worried about him than you were about yourself?]

“God says love those around you,” she said in Spanish.

[Reporter: Do you believe that they saved his life?]

“I believe they saved his life, absolutely,” Taylor’s wife said.

Taylor arrived at the hospital about five hours after he was dropped off by the deputy at the labor exchange.

His brain was bleeding and doctors had to cut off part of his skull to relieve the pressure.

Doctors said there was no way to predict how much he will improve, but most progress is usually seen in the first six months. It has currently been nearly four.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released the following statement: