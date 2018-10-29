LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — A Simi Valley man who claims he was producing a porn film starring a New Hampshire lawmaker has filed a lawsuit accusing the politician of assault.

Jonathan Carter sued Friday seeking unspecified damages following a June incident he claims involved state Rep. Frank Sapareto.

The Republican legislator from Derry, New Hampshire, denied the allegations or knowing Carter.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” he told the Associated Press in a phone interview.

“Wow, that’s a great story,” Sapareto said, laughing. “I haven’t heard that one. I thought we were all done going after men.”

The suit says Carter and Sapareto formed a partnership to make adult movies and Sapareto would star in the first film. It says Sapareto filmed scenes for the movie in California but became upset with how they went and the next day assaulted Carter at his home.

Carter’s attorney says police issued Sapareto a misdemeanor battery citation and no criminal charges have been filed.

Sapareto was convicted of simple assault in 2013 stemming from a 2012 incident in which he pushed his girlfriend’s daughter, according to court filings. He did not serve jail time.

