GLENDALE (CBSLA) – Hundreds of Hoover High School students staged a walkout Monday to protest the abrupt cancellation of several football games in the wake of a brawl which broke out on campus earlier this month.

The massive fight, which was caught on cell phone video, occurred in the early afternoon on Oct. 3. Dozens of students appeared to be involved, and several threw punches, although no injuries were reported.

The fight may have involved members of the school’s football team.

Following the brawl, the Glendale Unified School District suspended football practices and canceled its four remaining football games, including cancelling the final game of the season: the much-anticipated homecoming game Thursday, Oct. 25, against crosstown rival Glendale High School.

The district canceled the Hoover-Glendale game just hours before kickoff.

The district sent out an email on the afternoon of the big game saying it had canceled it after hearing “increased rumors of possible disruptions at the homecoming game that put student, employee, and spectator safety at risk.”

Meanwhile, some community members have said the fight may have been the result of tensions between the school’s large Armenian student population and the generally black or Latino football student-athletes.

The investigation into the exact cause of the fight is ongoing. Security has been increased on the campus as a precaution since the fight.