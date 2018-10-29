PALMDALE (CBSLA) – Authorities received two phone calls Monday reporting shootings at a pair of Palmdale middle schools that turned out to be false, and three people were later taken into custody.

The Palmdale Sheriff’s Department received the first call about 11 a.m. An unknown male stated there was a shooting at Desert Willow Middle School, 36555 Sunny Lane.

“Deputies quickly responded and began securing the school,” according to a sheriff’s statement. “Deputies did not find any injured students/staff nor a possible suspect.”

Soon after, a second call was made reporting an active shooter at the Palmdale Aerospace Academy, 3300 E. Palmdale Blvd. Again, deputies responded and did not find any injured students or staffers.

The Palmdale Aerospace Academy was placed on lock down for about an hour, according to the school’s Facebook page.

The sheriff’s department reported about 4:45 p.m. that detectives investigating who made the false emergency calls took three people into custody, but no details were immediately released.

“Today was a team effort by all our station units who ran out (of) the station as soon as they heard children’s lives were in jeopardy,” a sheriff’s statement says. “Our constant training was put to a test today and we know we are always ready for anything.”

