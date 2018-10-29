CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) – Police are searching for a driver who ran away after slamming into a fire hydrant in Canoga Park Monday morning, sending water gushing hundreds of feet into the air into the air like a geyser.

Sometime before 2 a.m., a car lost control and sheered a hydrant in the 8400 block of North Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles police said.

The car then slammed into the fence of a nearby home. The driver left the car behind and ran away on foot before L.A. Fire Department crews arrived on scene.

Topanga Canyon was temporarily closed while firefighters shut off the water and cleaned up the watery mess, but it has since reopened.