LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — During a do-or-die World Series Game 5 at Dodger Stadium, fans unfurled a large banner reading “Trans People Deserve To Live”.

The statement was emblazoned on the Transgender Pride Flag, colored blue, pink and white. (The flag, designed by an Arizona trans woman, made its debut in 2000 at a pride parade in Phoenix.)

It was unclear who brought the flag to the game, or whether it was removed by the fans who brought it or by stadium security.

Supporters of transgender rights have been galvanized in recent days after reports the Trump administration is planning to roll back Obama-era protections for trans people and to legally define gender as an immutable, biological trait.