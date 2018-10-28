WORLD SERIES:Dodgers Facing Elimination In Game 5
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMblack-ish
    8:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 8PM
    9:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 9PM
    10:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 10PM
    10:30 PMSports Central
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11:00pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dodgers, Transgender Rights, World Series 2018

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — During a do-or-die World Series Game 5 at Dodger Stadium, fans unfurled a large banner reading “Trans People Deserve To Live”.

gettyimages 1054809180 Trans People Deserve To Live Flag Unfurled At Dodger Stadium During World Series Game 5

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The statement was emblazoned on the Transgender Pride Flag, colored blue, pink and white. (The flag, designed by an Arizona trans woman, made its debut in 2000 at a pride parade in Phoenix.)

It was unclear who brought the flag to the game, or whether it was removed by the fans who brought it or by stadium security.

gettyimages 1054809178 Trans People Deserve To Live Flag Unfurled At Dodger Stadium During World Series Game 5

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Supporters of transgender rights have been galvanized in recent days after reports the Trump administration is planning to roll back Obama-era protections for trans people and to legally define gender as an immutable, biological trait.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s