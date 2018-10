LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s not over until it’s over.

And for Dodgers fans, it’s definitely not over.

Fans are still determined the team can make a comeback in Game 5 Sunday of the World Series.

Below are what fans, including Mayor Eric Garcetti, are saying via social media:

Lighting up the night for the boys in blue. Go @Dodgers! #LADetermined pic.twitter.com/hpB3YiAQJp — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) October 27, 2018

One game at a time! We can do this! #LADetermined — Octavio Herrera (@ovherrera) October 28, 2018

They won game 6 last year to force game 7 against Houston. They beat Milwaukee this year in an elimination game. They know how. Just a matter of doing. You got this Kersh!! Time to step up. WIN!#LADetermined pic.twitter.com/jTiKoHSxZa — Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (@RCQuakes) October 28, 2018