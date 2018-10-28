WORLD SERIES:Dodgers Fall To Red Sox In Game 4
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMStem Cell Therapy for Pain
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    2:30 PMNew Larry King Update: Credit Crisis?
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMNFL Football
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMThis is LA
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMFirm Your Aging Neck
    View All Programs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles is experiencing a so-called “sports equinox,” with all five major professional U.S. sports leagues playing at home on the same day: hockey, football, soccer, baseball and basketball. And two adventurous LA boosters plan on attending all five games.

City News Service reports the plan was hatched by Doane Liu, general manager of LA’s tourism department, and Branimir Kvartuc, communications director for Councilman Joe Buscaino.

The pair will use ride-hailing services Sunday to catch the LA Kings, Rams, Galaxy, Dodgers and Clippers.

Liu and Kvartuc expect to spend about $700 each on tickets.

They’ll be posting about their adventures on social media.

Kvartuc says the duo hopes to earn a place in the Guinness Book of World Records — but the feat is really all about civic pride.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. Kevin Enkell says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    Waste of money… Kings at 12:30 overlaps Rams and Galaxy both at 1:30. Dodgers at 5:15 overlaps Clippers at 6:30. Pick two and enjoy each of them.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s