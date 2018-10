Dodgers Win Late, Late Late Show, Cut Red Sox Lead To 2-1Max Muncy homered on the 561st and last pitch at 12:30 a.m., when most of America was asleep.

Weary Dodgers Fans Celebrate Historic World Series WinSeven hours and 20 minutes, 18 innings and 561 pitches later, the Los Angeles Dodgers and fans celebrated a crucial victory in the longest World Series game in history.

LAPD: No Tailgating, Parking Restricted At Dodger Stadium For World SeriesDodgers fans heading to the World Series games this weekend are being warned about a tailgating ban and parking restrictions at the stadium.

LA's 5 Major Professional Sports Leagues To Play The Same DaySunday will mark a never-before-seen "sports equinox" in which all five major professional U.S. sports leagues will play in the same metropolitan area on the same day.

World Series Ticket Prices Plunge As Dodgers Return To Los AngelesDodgers fans may not be happy about their team's 0-2 deficit in the World Series, but one thing may put a smile on their faces: plunging ticket prices for Games 3 and 4 at Dodger Stadium.

Street Artist Paints LA House Dodger Blue For World Series RunA local artist took his love for the Blue Crew to the next level by covering the exterior of a Mid-City house in Dodger blue.

Coming Back From Down 2-0? Dodgers Have Done It In The World Series BeforeThe Dodgers return home in a 2-0 hole in the series. But, as some of the older fans may remember, the franchise has overcome that deficit before.

Historian: Don't Count Out This 'Bad News Bears' Dodgers Team“Three of the six championships, we’ve been in the exact same situation – we lost the first two games on the road, won all three at Dodger Stadium, and then clinched it on the road,” Mark Langill said.

Longest Game In Angels History: A's Walk Off In 19th InningBrandon Moss hit his second home run of the night with two outs in the bottom of the 19th inning to give the Oakland Athletics a 10-8 victory over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim early Tuesday in the longest major league game of the season.

Average Ratings For World Series Games 1 & 2 Lowest Since 2015Baseball's postseason has seen a decline in ratings this year and that trend has continued through the first two games of the World Series.