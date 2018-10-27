LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Police officials said the department is following a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh Saturday that left nearly a dozen people dead and several others injured.

The alleged shooter, identified as 46-year-old Robert Bowers, was taken into custody after a gunfire exchange with police. Officials said Saturday the gunman was in “fair condition” after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.Synagogue

Bowers is believed to have made anti-Jewish comments during the shooting, which unfolded on a Shabbat morning at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel High neighborhood.

“Currently, we are monitoring the situation in Pittsburgh,” said Officer Greg Kraft of the LAPD’s Media Relations Section, who added that police would also monitor Los Angeles’ many synagogues. “We do have patrols currently going, within our divisions.”

A short time later, the LAPD tweeted the department is “monitoring the situation in Pittsburgh very closely.”

We are monitoring the situation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania very closely and communicating with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners. Right now there is no apparent connection to Los Angeles. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 27, 2018

RELATED: 11 Dead, Several Others Shot At Pittsburgh Synagogue

Extra patrols will be established around places of worship Saturday, the LAPD later tweeted.

However, out of an abundance of caution you will see extra patrols around houses of worship today. Remember if you see something…say something. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 27, 2018

LAPD Chief Michel Moore tweeted thoughts and prayers to the city of Pittsburgh.

We are closely monitoring the horrific attack in Pennsylvania at a #Pittsburgh synagogue this morning—and are proactively working to ensure places of worship throughout LA are safe. The thoughts and prayers of the LAPD are with all who have been tragically affected. pic.twitter.com/zYAhRKd1FF — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) October 27, 2018

Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell sent out these similar tweets.

On behalf of the men and women of @LASDHQ we send our prayers to the community of the Tree of Life Synagogue and our law enforcement partners shot while responding to this despicable act of violence. #synagogueshooting — Jim McDonnell (@LACoSheriff) October 27, 2018

We and our regional partners at the Joint Regional Intel Center are monitoring Pittsburgh #synagogueshooting very closely. #LASD captains are briefed, planning extra patrols and reaching out to our faith communities. Pls follow @LASDHQ for updates — Jim McDonnell (@LACoSheriff) October 27, 2018

Pasadena Police Lt. Tracey Ibarra said there will be extra patrols at the city’s lone synagogue and that she has reached out to the synagogue’s rabbi, leaving him with her contact information. Santa Monica Police Lt. Saul Rodriguez said the department is in the process of making periodical checks at their city’s synagogues and that the department has reached out to the area rabbis.

“We’re going to make sure that we’re (the police department) available to the congregations,” Rodriguez said. Chris Togneri, a spokesman for the Pittsburgh police department, said that three officers had been shot and that the suspect was in custody.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)