CITY OF INDUSTRY (CBSLA) — A massive fire in a pallet yard Saturday spread to nearby commercial buildings, putting firefighters on the defensive as they worked to keep it from spreading.

The fire in the City of Industry was burning Salt Lake Avenue and North Hacienda Boulevard north of the 60 Freeway.

Almost a hundred firefighters were on the scene battling the blaze Saturday night.

LA County Fire said it started in a large stack of pallets and quickly spread to two buildings in the industrial lot on Salt Lake Avenue.

Crews managed to shrink the blaze considerably but not before the fire knocked down some power lines onto some railroad tracks behind the property.