LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Southern Californians looking to vote ahead of the Nov. 6 election can go to a number of locations to cast their ballot.

The California deadline to register for the midterm elections via mail or online was Oct. 22. But voters can still register for the next election or “conditionally” register at a county elections office after the voter registration deadline. Those ballots will be processed once the county elections office has completed voter registration verification. Find more information on conditional voter registration here.

Ten early voting locations will be open Saturday and Sunday, as well as Nov. 3 and 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., in Los Angeles County. Orange County will have locations open daily beginning Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Nov. 2. After that, locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Nov. 5.

Find your early voting polling place:

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Find more information on the CBSLA voter guide here.