LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dodgers fans heading to the World Series games this weekend are being warned about a tailgating ban and parking restrictions at the stadium.

The Los Angeles Police Department is reminding fans there is no tailgating at Dodger Stadium, and drinking outside the venue is prohibited. Officers will be patrolling the area to enforce the no-tolerance drinking policy.

“Everyone in attendance…deserves a safe and fun-filled day of baseball, so please respect the neighborhood and stay safe. Let’s Play Ball!” police said in a written statement.

The following parking restriction will be in effect from 6 a.m. to midnight each game day:

North: Riverside Drive

South: Temple Street

West: Glendale/Alvarado Boulevard

East: Broadway

Streets around the stadium are expected to be highly congested. The department is advising drivers to avoid the area between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m.

“Tow-Away, No Stopping Anytime” parking restrictions will be posted on Stadium Way between Scott Road and Academy Road, Academy Road between Elysian Park Drive and Stadium Way and Scott Avenue between Boylston Street and Elysian Park Drive.

Public transportation is recommended for fans traveling to and from the stadium. For more information, call Metro at 323-466-3876 or visit the agency’s trip planner website here.

First pitch is at 5:09 p.m. Saturday and 5:15 p.m. Sunday.