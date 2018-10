UPLAND (CBSLA) — Police in Upland said a suspect is in custody and a woman and child are safe after an Amber Alert was issued Saturday night.

The woman is in her 30s with a 15-month-old child.

Police say Brandon Alexander had kidnapped the two. He’s the father of the child.

Alexander is on probation for domestic violence and has a restraining order against him.

He was believed to be a in a 2017 grey Jeep Renegade with California license plate 8DQT883.