MURRIETA (CBSLA) — A deadly fire in Riverside County on Friday.

A woman was found dead in her garage after a house fire.

Intense flames shot out of the cracks around the garage door in Murrieta.

The fire engines raced to the burning home on Tranquil Way.

Just as they arrived there was a loud pop from the inside.

Once the flames were out, investigators took photos behind a white cloth where a woman was found dead in the burned debris.

“I mean that’s just awful,” said neighbor Alicia Taylor. “We’re definitely praying for their family and for the whole community.”

Heartbroken neighbors wondered how the fire started and why the woman was unable to escape through multiple exits — the destroyed garage door in the driveway or the side door.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says the fire started at about 12:30.

Once firefighters had it out, deputies searched the home and found the woman dead in the garage.

They say fire arson investigators were then sent out and that the woman’s cause of death is under investigation.

Neighbors say this is the second garage fire on this street in recent memory.

“A house last year just a little over a year ago burnt down from a battery fire in the garage and now this. It’s like just a few houses down. So it’s so sad,” said Taylor.

Neighbor Adam Sparks recorded those raging flames as they destroyed the home just three houses away from the garage where the woman died Friday afternoon.

Cal Fire Riverside says the flames destroyed the garage and also extended into part of the living space.

The Red Cross is helping one adult and two teens who live there.

Family members speaking with investigators out on the cul-de-sac did not want to speak about what happened and the loved they tragically lost.

“We love living here and its just so sad to hear there are some neighbors going through this,” said Taylor.