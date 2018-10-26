LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A Long Beach family is pleading for help as they search for a missing 20-year-old man who has autism.

Tyis Tolliver has been missing since last Friday.

His speech is very limited.

“He’s always been my special baby,” said Tyis’ mother Victoria. “I want my baby home. Please find my baby. I need Tyis. He’s everything to me. He’s my world.”

His father says he was still in bed at their Long Beach home when he left for work at 6:30 that morning.

But the family hasn’t seen Tyis since.

“He’s responsive but he’s more a yeah or no. He’s not going to answer with a full sentence,” said Tyis’ father Norris.

It’s unclear when Tyis walked out the house.

For the past week the family has been searching LA’s Skid Row and Compton.

They’ve also focused their efforts in Long Beach – by handing out fliers around Cherry Avenue and Ocean Boulevard. Hoping someone has seen his gentle face.

Tyis Tolliver is about six feet tall but he’s very slim.

His family says he has the mental capacity of an 11-year old.

“Just tell him that he’s needed and he’s wanted. His family wants him. We need him,” said Tyis’ sister Tiff.

The Long Beach Police Department says it’s investigating the case.

But Victoria Tolliver is turning to anyone who’s willing to help.

“I need the community to help. Help bring my baby home. Somebody know something. Just tell me where my baby at,” said Victoria.