LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Well-known landmarks in Los Angeles made famous by Hollywood have gone Dodger blue in support of the home team’s World Series run.

Dodgermania is running hot throughout Southern California, prompting local Boston Market locations to cover up their signs to become “Los Angeles Market” and the owner of a Los Angeles house to hire a street artist to cover it with Dodger blue and murals of the players.

The team will try to dig out of a 2-0 hole against the Boston Red Sox tonight at Dodger Stadium in Game 3 of the World Series. Walker Buehler will start for the Dodgers against the Red Sox’s Rick Porcello.

The iconic Ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier has been glowing blue with the well-known “LA” logo for the past several days, while the US Bank tower lit up with blue lights, as Dodger Stadium is illuminated in the distance.

Los Angeles City Hall has also donned its blue lights in honor of the Dodgers.

First pitch is at 5:09 p.m.