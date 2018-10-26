LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority is doing its part to ensure that everyone who wants to vote in the General Election can do so.

The Metro board Thursday approved free rides on all its buses and trains on Election Day, Nov. 6.

The motion was proposed by L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is a member of the board.

“A lack of transportation should never stand between a voter and the polls,” said Garcetti in a statement. “Every vote counts in this democracy, and we have to do everything we can to help Americans exercise our most fundamental right.”

Meanwhile, ride-sharing companies Lyft and Uber will also be offering discounts to users headed to the polls on Nov. 6. Lyft will be offering 50 percent off rides to polling places on Election Day, while Uber will give riders $10 off trips to polling places.