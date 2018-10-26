SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A Santa Ana father of three who had just come home from work was mowed down by a speeding vehicle, and later died at a hospital, police said Friday.

The man, whose name was not released, was killed in the crash that happened about 7:30 p.m. Thursday on South Cedar Street near Occidental. After hitting the man, the car then crashed into six parked cars, Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

The driver was possibly trying to get around a car that was double parked on the narrow residential street, and didn’t see the man, who neighbors say leaves behind a wife and three children.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with police. Alcohol or drugs was not believed to be a factor in the crash, and investigators say he was not believed to be racing.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)