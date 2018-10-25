By Chuck Carroll

Following weeks of uncertainty, WWE is planning to hold the controversial Crown Jewel event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as originally planned.

The announcement comes just hours after Saudi officials admitted that the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was premeditated. Prior to Thursday morning, the country remained adamant that Khashoggi died during a scuffle with Saudi officials at the country’s consulate in Turkey.

The decision by WWE was likely made prior to the admission.

“WWE has operated in the Middle East for nearly 20 years and has developed a sizable and dedicated fan base,” the company stated in an earnings announcement Thursday morning. “Considering the heinous crime committed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the Company faced a very difficult decision as it relates to its event scheduled for November 2 in Riyadh. Similar to other U.S.-based companies who plan to continue operations in Saudi Arabia, the Company has decided to uphold its contractual obligations to the General Sports Authority and stage the event. Full-year 2018 guidance is predicated on the staging of the Riyadh event as scheduled.”

It is believed that WWE could receive a windfall around $45 million annually during this decade-long partnership with the country.

WWE stock had fallen by nearly 20 points in recent days, but opened modestly higher Thursday as third-quarter earnings were released. It is unclear whether the drop is related to the present situation with Saudi Arabia or is in line with similar recent declines market-wide.

It is also unclear whether the company will address the decision during a conference call with investors Thursday.

NEWS & NOTES

Sadly, Roman Reigns is not the only member of his family battling cancer. His cousin, 55-year-old Samu Anoa’I, posted on Facebook that he is battling stage-four liver cancer and awaiting a transplant. He is the son of WWE Hall of Fame member Afa The Wild Samoan.

After being roasted on the mic by Ronda Rousey on Monday, Nikki Bella tells the New York Post that she’s grown thick-skinned to shots about her former relationship with John Cena. “I just can’t wait for the day it can stop and not every promo towards me brings up my ex,” she said in an interview to promote her title match against Rousey at WWE Evolution. “I think there will come a day for that, but maybe there won’t, but I do hope so.”

Alexa Bliss will definitely be at Sunday’s women’s exclusive pay-per-view, according to Mickie James. She tells SiriusXM’s Busted Open that Bliss is doing better every day following reports she suffered an undisclosed injury. Most believe that she had a concussion.

Wednesday wasn’t a very good Lana Day for the WWE Superstar. She noted that hackers gained control of her Instagram account for a few hours.

Oddsmakers have Braun Strowman favored to defeat Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel.

Hulk Hogan claimed that he would be going to Saudi Arabia with WWE for Crown Jewel in an interview with The Orlando Sentinel. The recently reinstated Hall of Fame member also hinted at other future involvement with the company, including WrestleMania in some capacity.

Cody is emphatically stating that he is no longer a member of Bullet Club and is hinting strongly that he will not re-sign with Ring of Honor when his contract expires in a few months. In a lengthy Instagram post he stated that he is beginning to transition to a new role in pro wrestling. “As I continue my remaining dates with the good folks at ROH, I’d like to thank them and The NWA for allowing me to cross imaginary lines and give the fans something special,” he added. Remember, there had been reports that Cody, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page had pledged to take their next steps together once their contracts expire.

Despite all of the hype surrounding that pledge, Page downplayed it somewhat during our conversation last month. “It’s not like we made a blood pact,” he told me. “We didn’t cut our hands and shake hands on anything. I think this is just something we’ve talked about as friends and something that maybe we wanna do.”

