LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A package that was discovered Thursday at a building that houses one of Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s state offices turned out to not pose a threat.

SKY2 was over the scene on the corner of Santa Monica and Sepulveda boulevards. Los Angeles police cruisers were seen pulling up to the intersection around 6:30 p.m.

The package, according to LAPD, turned out to be a CD in a manila envelope with an incorrect spelling of “Santa Monica.”

A mail clerk in the building called police, believing it could be one of the pipe bombs sent out across the country this week.

An X-ray of the envelope determined the package was safe.

It is not yet clear if the package was addressed to the Democratic California senator.

The senator has several offices in California, including one in West Los Angeles that serves L.A., Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara and Ventura.