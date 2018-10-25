  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMblack-ish
    7:30 PMblack-ish
    8:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 8PM
    9:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 9PM
    10:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 10PM
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:01 PMMom
    View All Programs

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A package that was discovered Thursday at a building that houses one of Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s state offices turned out to not pose a threat.

SKY2 was over the scene on the corner of Santa Monica and Sepulveda boulevards. Los Angeles police cruisers were seen pulling up to the intersection around 6:30 p.m.

The package, according to LAPD, turned out to be a CD in a manila envelope with an incorrect spelling of “Santa Monica.”

A mail clerk in the building called police, believing it could be one of the pipe bombs sent out across the country this week.

An X-ray of the envelope determined the package was safe.

It is not yet clear if the package was addressed to the Democratic California senator.

The senator has several offices in California, including one in West Los Angeles that serves L.A., Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara and Ventura.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s