DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) — A woman survived one crash, only to be fatally struck by a third car that is now wanted by the CHP.

The first crash involving two cars was reported at about 12:25 a.m. on the 57 Freeway transition lanes to the 60 Freeway. Authorities were on the scene by 12:32 a.m. and stopped traffic, California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball said.

A woman in her 40s had apparently managed to crawl out of the wreckage of her car, only to be struck by a third car that took off. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other car stayed on the scene.

It’s not known yet if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. CHP investigators say they will soon release a description of the hit-and-run vehicle.

The transition lanes from the 57 Freeway to the 60, and two right lanes of the 60 Freeway, were closed for several hours after the crash, but have since reopened.