DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fire crews knocked down a greater-alarm fire burning at a one-story commercial building in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday evening.

More than 140 firefighters knocked down the fire in an hour and 22 minutes.

Sky9’s Stu Mundel earlier reported that LA City Fire was aggressively attacking the fire.

There was a transformer nearby so firefighters had to avoid that area.

Update #StructureFire; INC#1223; 6:48PM; 1419 S Long Beach Av; https://t.co/vSUvwewufp; #Downtown; Firefighters are making good progress against this large blaze. Fire remains in areas difficult to reach with the heavy streams. … https://t.co/1EMxxfsRZk — LAFD (@LAFD) October 26, 2018

The structure is located at 1419 S. Long Beach Ave.

The building was unoccupied. No injuries were reported.

LAFD Arson is investigating the cause.