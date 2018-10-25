MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) — A gang member suspected in several armed robberies In Montebello has been identified by police, who say he is armed and dangerous.

Daniel Joseph Macias, 22, is behind at least four armed robberies in the past week, according to Montebello police. Detectives say he commited each robbery wearing the same clothes – a skeleton mask and a black hoodie – and uses a revolver-type handgun with a long barrel, before driving away in a black Volkswagen SUV.

Police say Macias is especially dangerous because he not only robs businesses, but also people. Last Thursday, police say he approached a woman in a parking lot of her apartment and demanded her property, but when she refused, he hit her several times. Investigators believe it was her black SUV he was seen in, driving away from robberies in Montebello between Oct. 20 and 22.

That Volkswagen SUV, was recovered Wednesday in San Bernardino County.

Macias is described as a male Hispanic with about 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds, with light skin, brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators say he is a member of an East LA gang.

He is known to frequent East Los Angeles and San Bernardino County and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with more information about Macias or has seen him can call Detective C. Adams at (323) 887-1256 or email cadams@cityofmontebello.com.