MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Long Beach woman who was allegedly caught attempting to burglarize a home under construction.

Alisha Tapia, 29, is believed to have disguised herself as a painter before trying to break into the unfinished home around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of 32nd Place, according to Manhattan Beach police Sgt. Tim Zins.

“The female was described as wearing a white painter’s suit and ventilator mask to disguise her identity,” Zins said.

Police say the homeowner chased the suspect and snapped a photo of her as she ran off.

The woman was later identified by the homeowner as Tapia, and detectives obtained a warrant for her arrest on suspicion of attempted burglary, vandalism, and possession of burglary tools, Zins said.

Tapia – whose last known address was in Long Beach – was described as Hispanic, 5’4″ tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to call police at (310) 802-5140 or (310) 802-5123.

