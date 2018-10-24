COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – Police are searching for two men who forced their way into a 57-year-old woman’s SUV and then stabbed and robbed her in Costa Mesa early Tuesday morning.

At around 4 a.m., the victim was driving a Toyota SUV down College Avenue, between Baker Street and Gisler Avenue, when two men standing in the street somehow stopped her SUV, according to Costa Mesa police.

The suspects then forced their way into the SUV and made her drive them to the Gisler Park area, she told police. They then stabbed her several times and robbed her before running away, police said.

The woman drove herself to a nearby hospital where she received treatment for non-life-threatening stab wounds, police said. She was in stable condition as of Tuesday night.

The suspects were only described as wearing dark hoodies and jeans.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identity, or who may have surveillance video of the attack, are asked to contact detectives at 714-754-5198.