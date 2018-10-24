EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) – Suspicious envelopes forced a hazmat response to the Los Angeles Times headquarters in El Segundo Wednesday amid heightened concerns following news that several explosive devices had been mailed to top Democratic political officials across the country.

At around 11:30 a.m., El Segundo police responded to the Times building located at 2300 East Imperial Highway on a report of a box containing four suspicious white envelopes.

The Times reported that the box, opened by building security, was addressed to “knots berry farm sweets” with a return address of the L.A. Times.

After determining that the box did not contain a bomb, the building was not evacuated. Instead the envelopes were placed outside an El Segundo Fire Department hazmat team was brought out to investigate.

Streets surrounding the Times building were blocked off, police said.

The contents of the envelopes remain unknown.

In an email to CBS2, a Times spokesperson wrote: “Given the reports about the package sent to former CIA chief John Brennan at CNN, and potential explosive devices sent to Obama, Hillary Clinton and former Atty. Gen. Holder, our security and facilities teams are being extra careful with mail and packages being delivered here, as well as with any visitors to the building. There is some mail that is being thoroughly screened.”