MALIBU (CBSLA) – A mountain lion was captured on video strolling through the backyard of a Malibu home Sunday night.

The mountain lion was caught on security video at 9:36 p.m. in the yard of reality show star Tyler Henry, host of the hit show “Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry.”

“This just happened in Malibu!” Henry tweeted.

In the video, the mountain lion appears to be wearing a GPS collar, which means it is being tracked by the National Park Service. The NPS has been studying mountain lion movements in the Santa Monica Mountains since 2002 using GPS collars.

The region’s freeway network and shrinking habitat has served to isolate the mountain lion population in the Santa Monica Mountains, biologists say, leading to issues such as inbreeding. Eighteen mountain lions have been killed on a freeway or road in the area since 2002, according to the NPS.

Last month, a litter of four mountain lion kittens was found in a remote area of the Santa Monica Mountains.

On Sept. 4, a man investigating a loud noise came face-to-face with a mountain lion which had broken into his Brentwood home and was in his hallway.

In August, a young mountain lion was spotted behind a home in Pacific Palisades.

In June, four mountain lion cubs were discovered in a den on a former nuclear testing site in Simi Hills.

Caltrans has proposed building a wildlife bridge across the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills that would allow animals to travel between the Santa Monica Mountains and Simi Hills.