Ryan Mayer

To say that Boston Red Sox fans aren’t keen on Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado would be an understatement. There’s a long history from Machado’s days in Baltimore that has left Sox fans feeling less than generous towards him.

Last night, in Game 1 at Fenway, they made sure to make their feelings known every time he came to the plate. In fact, the boos started before the game was even underway, during the introduction of lineups prior to the game.

Fenway Park showers Dave Roberts with love. Not as friendly for Manny Machado… pic.twitter.com/ukaitWvTSG — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) October 23, 2018

Big boos for Machado from the Boston crowd. They must not be fans of the hair I guess. pic.twitter.com/qYhpwCK5xQ — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) October 24, 2018

It’s not the first time Machado has been booed this postseason. In the Dodgers last series against Milwaukee, Brewers fans were upset with Machado’s controversial spiking of first baseman Jesus Aguilar in Game 4. That led to fans booing Machado throughout every at bat of Game 6 and 7. His Game 6 performance was a struggle (0-4), but in Game 7 he went 2-4 with a run scored as the Dodgers clinched a World Series berth.

But, whether he’s comfortable with the villain role or not, the boos only seemed to gas up Machado on Tuesday night. He collected three RBI on the night, becoming just the sixth player to accomplish that feat in a World Series loss.

Despite Machado’s best efforts, the Dodgers weren’t able to overcome the Sox firepower as Boston took Game 1, 8-4. Still, even in victory, Red Sox fans on Twitter made their feelings on the shortstop known.

Me when I see Manny Machado walking in the streets of Boston pic.twitter.com/TBO9Ixg8xE — Justin González (@ELJGON) October 24, 2018

Manny Machado has such a punchable face. — Shelby (@shelbyyyjjo) October 24, 2018

There’s no relief from the boos in sight for Machado tonight with Game 2 at Fenway set to begin at 5:09 p.m. Pacific Time.