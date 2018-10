LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Police are searching Wednesday for a shooter who killed a man in Long Beach.

A person was reported down in an alley at about 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, and responding officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, Long Beach police Lt. Tony Lopez said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

It’s not clear why the shooting happened or whether it was gang-related, Lopez said.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.