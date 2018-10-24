Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Jurupa Valley

JURUPA VALLEY (CBSLA) — Four people are dead and a fifth is in critical condition Wednesday after a violent quadruple car crash in Jurupa Valley.

The crash happened at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday on Van Buren Boulevard at 56th Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Four people were declared dead at the scene.

A fifth person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have not released the ages, genders, or identities of the victims, and their relationships to each other are also not known.

It’s not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Van Buren Boulevard at 56th Street was closed for several hours.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

