HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – A high school teacher has been arrested on suspicious of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy who was living with him at his home in Long Beach.

Long Beach police arrested 43-year-old Andrew Bueno Potts Tuesday after the teen came forward in July to report four separate incidents that occurred from July 2017 to December 2017.

Potts is facing several charges, including sodomy, oral copulation, sex with a foreign object and sexual battery.

Potts is a teacher at Ocean View High School in Huntington Beach, although the victim was at a student at the school. Police said the two met when the victim attended a school function hosted by Ocean View.

According to police, Potts befriended the victim and the teen eventually moved in with him.

Two of the assaults, and the attempted assault occurred at the suspect’s home, and one of them occurred in San Francisco.

“At the time of the assaults, the suspect would provide the victim with alcohol and alkyl nitrate, a chemical sometimes used as a euphoric inhalant,” the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are strongly encouraging anyone who may have been victimized to contact police at 562-435-6711 or Child Abuse Detective Denise Green at 562-570-7321. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smart phone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting LACrimeStoppers.org.